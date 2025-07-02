Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

2 July 2025 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, an official welcome ceremony was held for Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Uzbekistan in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Uzbekistan.

The national anthems of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.