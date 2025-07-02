Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation into deaths and torture of citizens in Russia

2 July 2025 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Nemat Avazov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and State Justice Counselor of the 3rd class, presented details on the investigation into crimes committed against Azerbaijani citizens in Russia during a press briefing held today, Azernews reports.

According to Avazov, the Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal case following the deaths and reported torture of Azerbaijani nationals during a joint operation carried out by Russian law enforcement agencies in Yekaterinburg on June 27, 2025.

The operation, conducted by the National Guard of Russia, the criminal investigation unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the regional FSB department, resulted in the detention of Azerbaijani citizens suspected of involvement in earlier murders. However, as Avazov noted, the detainees were subjected to excessive force and torture.

Among the victims were brothers Huseyn Safarov (b. 1956) and Ziyaddin Safarov (b. 1970), who died from injuries sustained during the operation. Huseyn Safarov reportedly died the same day in the administrative building of the Yekaterinburg police, while Ziyaddin Safarov died in a police vehicle.

The bodies were brought to Baku on June 30, where forensic experts documented multiple hematomas, bone fractures, and other signs of blunt force trauma. The cause of death for one was identified as post-traumatic shock; for the other, a combination of traumatic and hemorrhagic shock.

As a result, on July 1, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Articles 12.2-120.2 (premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances), 12.2-309.2 (abuse of power with the use of violence), and 12.2-293.3 (torture) of the Criminal Code. An investigative team led by the First Deputy Head of the Investigation Department has been formed, and the case is under the direct supervision of the Prosecutor General.

Avazov stressed that the actions in question also constitute serious crimes under Russian law, specifically under Articles 105 (murder), 286 (abuse of power), and 302 (coercion to testify) of the Russian Criminal Code.

Preliminary findings show that at least 14 individuals were detained that morning, including 12 Azerbaijani citizens. Seven of them were reportedly tortured. Two have died, two remain hospitalized in Yekaterinburg, and one victim has returned to Baku and undergone examination. Of the remaining two, one is still in custody in Russia, while the other has been released.

Photographs of the victims showing signs of physical abuse and official documents confirming their Azerbaijani citizenship were displayed during the briefing, along with forensic evidence collected by investigators.