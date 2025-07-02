TRNC President Ersin Tatar awarded Honorary Doctorate by Azerbaijan Technical University [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony was held to confer the Honorary Doctorate of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) on President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Azernews reports.

Prior to the ceremony, flowers were laid in front of the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the university`s lobby. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were played, followed by observing a minute of silence in honor of the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.

Speaking at the event, AzTU Rector Vilayat Valiyev described the conferral ceremony not only as a solemn protocol event but also as an event with profound spiritual significance for young people, students, and future generations.

Highlighting Ersin Tatar’s services to the unity of the Turkic world, the rector emphasized his consistent and determined activities in fostering unity and cooperation between brotherly peoples while safeguarding and transmitting their shared cultural heritage to future generations.

AzTU Scientific Secretary Vafa Rzayeva read out the decision of the University’s Scientific Council on June 12, 2025, to award the Honorary Doctorate to Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

AzTU Rector Vilayat Valiyev conferred the Honorary Doctorate on TRNC President Ersin Tatar.

AzTU Honorary Doctor, President Ersin Tatar, expressed his gratitude for receiving the prestigious diploma. He also spoke about the relations between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan, which are growing day by day. Emphasizing the great services and support of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in advancing these relations, Ersin Tatar once again expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani state, President and people.