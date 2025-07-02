ECO Business Forum kicks off in Shusha to strengthen regional trade and investment

2 July 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Business Forum is being held in the city of Shusha as part of the inaugural “ECO Week,” marking a significant milestone in regional economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

The forum is jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the ECO Secretariat, and the ECO Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The event brings together government officials, business leaders, and industry experts from ECO member states to explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

The primary objective of the forum is to enhance economic ties among ECO countries by promoting cross-border investment, fostering cooperation between business communities, and contributing to sustainable economic development across the region.

Speaking at the opening session, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, emphasized Azerbaijan’s active engagement within the ECO framework. He highlighted the country’s consistent support for the organization’s initiatives and noted that Azerbaijan has previously hosted numerous high-level ECO events.

“Azerbaijan is proud to be an active member of ECO and remains committed to the organization’s goals. This year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and other ECO member states reached 3.5 billion US dollars, demonstrating the growing potential of our economic partnerships,” Aliyev stated.

The forum features sector-specific discussions in areas such as food and agriculture, textiles, information and communication technologies (ICT), tourism, transport, and the circular economy. It also includes business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings aimed at facilitating direct dialogue and partnerships.

The ECO Business Forum is seen as a vital platform for expanding economic collaboration within the ECO and broader OIC regions, paving the way for deeper integration and shared prosperity.