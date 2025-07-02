Foundation stone laid for “Uzbekistan” Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, laid the foundation stone for the “Uzbekistan” Park in Baku, Azernews reports.

The “Uzbekistan” Park is a large-scale cultural and recreational project that will create a unique space showcasing the rich history, architecture, and culture of Uzbekistan, featuring regions such as Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Kokand. Spanning five hectares, the park will be designed in the shape of Uzbekistan’s map. It will house a museum, cinema, amphitheater, tower, restaurants and cafés offering Uzbek national cuisine, a commercial area, souvenir and gift shops, a zoo, and a hotel. The park’s main structures will reflect architectural landmarks from Bukhara, Samarkand, and Khiva.

The park, which will be established in Baku’s White City, stands as a symbol of the longstanding brotherhood and friendship between the states and peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The creation of this park will further strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations.