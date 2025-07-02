Amateur artists inspire admiration through their extraordinary pieces [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Photography House has opened a painting exhibition showcasing works by amateur artists from the Retro1931 Studio, Azernews reports.

Themed "My God," the exhibition features handmade pieces inspired by the eponymous poem by the renowned Azerbaijani poet and playwright Huseyn Javid.

Organized at the initiative of Retro1931 Studio, the exhibition presents works by over 40 amateur artists of various ages and creative backgrounds.

The participants employ diverse styles and techniques to artistically explore philosophical and spiritual themes such as humanity's relationship with God, the mystery of creation, love for nature, and the search for self-discovery.

While some pieces emphasize simple forms and color palettes, others attract attention with symbolic imagery and abstract approaches.

The artists' individual worldviews and emotional experiences are vividly conveyed through color, line, and composition in these works.

Exhibitions like this inspire greater interest in the arts among the younger generation and provide a platform for emerging talents to be recognized and nurtured.

Note that Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Baku Photography House includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.