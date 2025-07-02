Attempt to smuggle large amount of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan thwarted
The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has prevented an attempt to smuggle a large amount of narcotics into the country from Iran, Azernews reports.
the SBS, the incident occurred in the service area of the “Horadiz” border detachment under the Border Troops Command. During the operation, border search and operational measures led to the discovery and seizure of 10 kilograms and 700 grams of marijuana from the area.
The SBS has not disclosed further details, but investigations into the incident are ongoing.
