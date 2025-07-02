Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan [PHOTOS]
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar on July 2, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi.
PM Ali Asadov stressed that Azerbaijan has actively participated in various initiatives aimed at developing cooperation in the region since joining ECO in 1992. It was noted that Azerbaijan's economic, energy, and transport projects are beneficial for all ECO countries.
During the meeting, the two explored opportunities for interaction between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in the economic, trade, transit and humanitarian domains. At the same time, the parties reviewed the issues of mutual interest as part of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trilateral cooperation format.
