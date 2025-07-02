Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended inauguration of Uzbekistan’s new embassy building in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

2 July 2025 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, attended the inauguration of the new building of Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Baku, Azernews reports.

