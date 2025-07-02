Expert examinations underway in all three countries regarding Aktau incident

2 July 2025 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The expert analyses related to the Aktau incident are being conducted in all three countries, Azernews reports, citing Nemət Əvəzov, Head of the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, as he stated at a press conference on the criminal case involving the Azerbaijani nationals murdered in Russia.

According to Əvəzov, numerous expert examinations continue to be carried out in connection with the case:

“A few days ago, investigators from the Investigation Department traveled to Kazakhstan and met with their Kazakh counterparts. It is expected that the results of the expert analyses will be announced in the near future,” he said.

To recall, on December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243, an Embraer E190AR aircraft registered as 4K-AZ65, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, during an emergency landing attempt. The flight, originating from Baku, was en route to Grozny. Reports suggest the aircraft was struck by a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over southern Russia, leading to a loss of control. The plane was then diverted to Aktau but subsequently crashed near the city. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities, including both pilots and several passengers, with 29 survivors.