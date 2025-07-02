Total of 399 judokas to compete at Summer World University Games

2 July 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 399 athletes from 62 nations are set to participate in the judo events at 2025 FISU Summer World University Games, Azernews reports. The roster includes 216 male and 183 female judokas.

The largest teams will come from Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Ukraine, Spain, Russia, and India, each fielding 14 competitors.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 judokas at the Universiade, which is scheduled to take place in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region from July 16 to 27.

The national team includes Babarahim Mirzayev (60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), Shamil Tuncay (100 kg), Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Narmin Amirkhanli (78 kg), and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

The judo competitions are scheduled to take place from July 23 to 26.

The 2025 FISU Summer World University Games (Rhine-Ruhr 2025) is a multi-sport event to be held in Germany.

The region previously hosted the 1989 Summer Universiade in Duisburg, who will also host sports during these games.

Beyond the 15 mandatory sports, participants can select up to three optional sports, provided they align with available facilities and regional needs.

The organizing committee suggested including beach volleyball, rowing, and 3x3 basketball as optional sports, along with certain Paralympic disciplines.

This marks the inaugural Summer World University Games to feature para-athletes and para-sport events, following their debut at the 2025 Winter World University Games.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.