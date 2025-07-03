KEMANKEŞ 1 mini missile successfully tested from Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA

3 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The testing process for Baykar’s nationally and originally developed KEMANKEŞ 1 Artificial Intelligence–Based Mini Guided Missile continues to progress successfully, marking a significant advancement in Turkiye’s defense technology capabilities.

The KEMANKEŞ 1 missile demonstrated exceptional precision by hitting aerial targets with full accuracy during a recent test shot conducted from the Bayraktar AKINCI attack unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as TIHA.

Baykar’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-driven unmanned systems continue to successfully complete a series of crucial tests. In this regard, the KEMANKEŞ 1, which is an Artificial Intelligence-Based Mini Smart Guided Missile, was fired for the very first time from the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA. This missile successfully accomplished its mission to destroy air targets in a highly challenging test scenario, underscoring the system’s reliability and effectiveness.

The preparation and integration process of the KEMANKEŞ 1 missile has passed yet another critical milestone. For this particular test, conducted in coordination with the Çorlu and Keşan Flight Training and Test Centers, the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA took off carrying two KEMANKEŞ 1 missiles under its wings. During the test, various capabilities of the missile were thoroughly evaluated, including system recognition, navigation, firing accuracy, and visual dive procedures designed for air target destruction.

In line with the pre-set scenario, two KEMANKEŞ 1 missiles were launched toward moving air targets that were being carried by another unmanned aerial vehicle. Thanks to Baykar’s innovative artificial intelligence-supported target recognition system, the KEMANKEŞ 1 missiles autonomously tracked and destroyed their designated targets with remarkable precision and full accuracy. This successful outcome confirms the missile’s ability to independently engage and neutralize aerial threats effectively.

Having completed all the assigned objectives within the test parameters, KEMANKEŞ 1’s capacity to neutralize even the smallest air targets has been convincingly demonstrated.

KEMANKEŞ 1, which was developed nationally and originally by Baykar for use against strategic targets, was presented to the public for the first time during TEKNOFEST 2023, held at Atatürk Airport between April 27 and May 1. The missile’s name, KEMANKEŞ, draws inspiration from the expert archers of Turkish history, known for their exceptional skill in hitting targets with complete accuracy even under the most challenging conditions.

The KEMANKEŞ 1 missile will operate in integration with Baykar’s Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA, Bayraktar TB2 SİHA, and Bayraktar TB3 SİHA platforms, which are all nationally and originally developed by Baykar. This mini smart cruise missile, capable of staying airborne for approximately one hour, is designed to target the most high-risk enemy assets in the rear areas by traveling at high speeds thanks to its powerful jet engine.

Boasting an operational range exceeding 200 kilometers, KEMANKEŞ 1 is equipped with an artificial intelligence-supported optical control system, enabling it to recognize and destroy its target with full precision—even under adverse weather conditions, thereby enhancing its operational reliability in diverse combat environments.