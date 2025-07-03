Denmark introduces mandatory military service for women

3 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time in Danish history, women will be subject to mandatory military service as a new gender-equal conscription policy takes effect on July 1, 2025, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This landmark change follows a broad majority agreement in the Danish Parliament under the 2023 defense accord, which aimed at both strengthening and equalizing conscription policies.

Under the new rules, young women will join men in a lottery-based system that may require them to complete a period of compulsory military service.

Defense chief Gen. Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard expressed his support for the reform, calling it a step toward a more inclusive and modern military.

“When we open the door to both women and men on exactly the same terms, we tap into Denmark’s full talent pool. This gives us greater operational strength – and sends a clear message that the Armed Forces are a progressive institution where everyone, regardless of gender, can contribute to the defense of the Kingdom of Denmark,” said Hyldgaard.

The reform is also accompanied by structural changes in military service. Starting in 2026, the length of the conscription period will be extended to 11 months.

Under the new policy, women will be required to serve 11 months of military service once they turn 18. This change marks a significant shift in Denmark's defense approach, as military service transitions from voluntary to compulsory for young women.

The first five months will consist of intensive basic training, designed to equip conscripts with a strong military foundation. The remaining six months will focus on operational duties within the army, navy, air force, or special operations command.

However, it’s important to note that the new rules only apply to women who turn 18 on or after July 1, 2025. Women who were already 18 before that date will remain under the previous system, where military service is voluntary.

This policy change marks a significant moment in Denmark’s ongoing effort to modernize its military and promote gender equality. It also reflects broader trends in European defense policies, as many countries reconsider traditional gender roles in the armed forces. The decision may set a precedent for other nations to follow, potentially reshaping the landscape of military conscription in the coming years.