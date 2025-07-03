Testimonies of Azerbaijani POWs reveal torture by Armenian forces at Baku military court trial

The trial of Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes
and crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani
territories continued at the Baku Military Court on July 3, with
harrowing testimonies from former prisoners and hostages,
Azernews reports.
Elnur Mehdiyev, a former Azerbaijani soldier, testified as a
victim, describing the torture he endured after being captured by
Armenian armed forces on February 1, 2000, while serving in a
battalion stationed in the Goranboy region.
According to Mehdiyev’s statement, he was first taken to a
bunker controlled by Armenian forces, where he was severely beaten
with fists, boots, and the butt of an assault rifle. He was then
tied to a post barefoot and left exposed to snow and sub-zero
temperatures overnight. As a result of prolonged frostbite, all the
toes on his left foot were later amputated at a hospital in
Khojaly. Afterward, he was transferred to a hospital in Khankendi
and later to Armenia, where he was held in solitary confinement and
subjected to regular beatings and psychological abuse.
Responding to questions from prosecutors, Mehdiyev confirmed
that he did not resist arrest but was nonetheless subjected to
torture simply for being Azerbaijani.
The court proceedings are part of the ongoing trial of several
Armenian nationals charged with a wide range of offenses,
including:
-
Crimes against peace and humanity
-
War crimes, including torture and aggression
-
Genocide
-
Violation of the laws and customs of war
-
Terrorism and its financing
-
Forcible seizure and retention of power
The trial is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to ensure
justice for decades of war crimes and violations committed during
Armenia’s occupation of internationally recognized Azerbaijani
territories.