Testimonies of Azerbaijani POWs reveal torture by Armenian forces at Baku military court trial

The trial of Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories continued at the Baku Military Court on July 3, with harrowing testimonies from former prisoners and hostages, Azernews reports.

Elnur Mehdiyev, a former Azerbaijani soldier, testified as a victim, describing the torture he endured after being captured by Armenian armed forces on February 1, 2000, while serving in a battalion stationed in the Goranboy region.

According to Mehdiyev’s statement, he was first taken to a bunker controlled by Armenian forces, where he was severely beaten with fists, boots, and the butt of an assault rifle. He was then tied to a post barefoot and left exposed to snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight. As a result of prolonged frostbite, all the toes on his left foot were later amputated at a hospital in Khojaly. Afterward, he was transferred to a hospital in Khankendi and later to Armenia, where he was held in solitary confinement and subjected to regular beatings and psychological abuse.

Responding to questions from prosecutors, Mehdiyev confirmed that he did not resist arrest but was nonetheless subjected to torture simply for being Azerbaijani.

The court proceedings are part of the ongoing trial of several Armenian nationals charged with a wide range of offenses, including:

Crimes against peace and humanity

War crimes, including torture and aggression

Genocide

Violation of the laws and customs of war

Terrorism and its financing

Forcible seizure and retention of power

The trial is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to ensure justice for decades of war crimes and violations committed during Armenia’s occupation of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories.