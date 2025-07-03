Azernews.Az

State budget revenues surpassed forecast in 1st half of year

3 July 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
In the first six months of this year, treasury authorities successfully executed more than 690,000 payment orders, with state budget revenues exceeding the forecast by a significant margin, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

