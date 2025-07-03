Azerbaijan detects 504 cyberattack indicators in first half of this year

3 July 2025 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In January–June 2025, Azerbaijan’s State Service for Special Communications and Information Security detected 504 indicators of cyberattacks (IOCs) targeting state institutions, Azernews reports based on the agency’s official data.

This reflects a 1.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Of the identified cyberthreats:

198 were uncovered and neutralized through internal investigations;

306 were detected following incident reports from state institutions.

Despite the slight rise in overall attacks, June 2025 saw a notable decline, with only 51 cyberattack indicators identified—61% fewer than in June 2024.

The report also highlights large-scale efforts to block malicious digital content: