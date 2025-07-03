Azerbaijan and Afghanistan discuss deepening cooperation during diplomatic meeting in Baku

3 July 2025 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, 2025, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Naim Wardak in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including economic, trade, transit-transport, diplomatic, humanitarian, and consular fields. Both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening ties and deepening collaboration between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

Deputy Minister Mammadov expressed appreciation for Afghanistan's firm support of Azerbaijan's just position during the past conflict, underscoring the value of mutual solidarity.

The conversation also touched on the significance of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be attended by the Afghan delegation. The summit is seen as a platform to promote dialogue, regional integration, and development cooperation among member states.

In turn, Mohammad Naim Wardak thanked the Azerbaijani side for the invitation to take part in international events and stressed the importance of such platforms for fostering mutual understanding and dialogue.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed on the need to continue close cooperation in addressing shared challenges.