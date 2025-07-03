Azerbaijan, Afghanistan discuss expansion of trade via Lazurit corridor

3 July 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On July 2, Afghan Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Beradarafan met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss the development of the Lazurit transport corridor (Lapis Lazuli Transport Corridor), a key initiative aimed at boosting Afghanistan's foreign trade connectivity, Azernews reports.

According to a statement shared by the Deputy Minister of Economy of Afghanistan on social media platform X, Prime Minister Asadov expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to enhance import and export volumes with Afghanistan. The dialogue underlined Baku’s interest in deepening trade ties through the corridor’s potential.

“The Lazurit corridor is considered the most promising alternative route for Afghanistan’s foreign trade. The countries located along this route represent large sales markets for the main Afghan goods – primarily dried fruits, medicinal plants and minerals,” the post stated.

The meeting took place as part of the Afghan delegation's visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). The “Alemarah” information portal reported that Afghanistan’s participation in the ECO Summit signals its intent to strengthen regional economic links, with the Lazurit corridor at the center of its long-term strategy.