UK expresses concern over incidents against Azerbaijanis in Russia

3 July 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld expressed his concerns over the latest incidents against Azerbaijanis in Russia's several cities, Azernews reports.

“We are deeply concerned by the incidents against Azerbaijanis in Russia,” the Ambassador said in a statement on his official X account.

“We offer our condolences to the families of the deceased and express our solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan at this time. We express our support for Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure justice,” the ambassador noted.