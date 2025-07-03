Registration opens for UNESCO Youth Eyes on Silk Roads photo contest [PHOTOS]
The Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads photo contest is open to young people aged 14 to 25 from anywhere in the world. It was launched in 2018 at the initiative of Reza Deghati and organized by UNESCO, and is now being held for the 7th consecutive year, Azernews reports.
Theme: "Guardians of the Silk Roads
Heritage: Women"
Deadline for submissions: July 20, 2025
Two age categories: 14–17 years and 18–25 years
Young people are invited to contribute to peace and mutual understanding by using photography to highlight our shared cultural heritage. Winners of the contest will receive valuable prizes, and approximately 60 selected photos that best reflect the spirit of the contest will be featured in a traveling exhibition across various countries. These selected photographs will also be published in a professional photo album.
Prizes:
- 1st Place – Professional Camera
- 2nd Place – Semi-Professional Camera
- 3rd Place – Standard Digital Camera
Young photographers from Azerbaijan are encouraged to participate in the contest.
For more information and to apply:
www.unescosilkroadphotocontest.org
UNESCO Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads Photo Album
You can view photo albums from previous editions of the Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads International Photo Contest here.
