Azernews.Az

Thursday July 3 2025

SOCAR Fiber and Turknet announce strategic partnership to boost Turkiye's internet infrastructure

3 July 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR Fiber and Turknet announce strategic partnership to boost Turkiye's internet infrastructure
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

SOCAR Fiber, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkiye, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with TurkNet aimed at enhancing Turkiye’s internet infrastructure. As part of the collaboration, SOCAR Fibre’s 1,850-kilometre-long express fibre route - running alongside the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) - will be integrated into TurkNet’s backbone network...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more