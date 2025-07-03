Ferrari reveals new 'Amalfi' Petrol Coupe before EV launch

3 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ferrari unveiled its new Amalfi coupe on Tuesday, marking the next step in the luxury sports carmaker's strategy to blend petrol and hybrid models as it prepares for the launch of its first fully electric vehicle, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The eight-cylinder, 3.85-liter Amalfi replaces and upgrades the successful 2019 Roma in the entry-level segment of Ferrari's lineup. The announcement comes just two months after the debut of the 296 Speciale hybrid car, along with its convertible version.

Ferrari is set to unveil its first electric vehicle (EV) in October this year through a three-stage process, culminating in a global premiere in spring 2024. However, sources have indicated to Reuters that a second, more mass-market EV model, aimed at broader sales, won't arrive before 2028. The delay is due to a significant lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, especially in the context of Ferrari’s exclusive brand identity.

The Amalfi shares similar dimensions with the Roma, though it stands apart with a redesigned exterior, particularly a new front design that distinguishes it from its predecessor.

Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, described the Amalfi as a "true Ferrari sports car" in terms of high performance, cutting-edge technology, and driving pleasure. "It also has a very elegant soul," he added. “It offers a different driving experience—less extreme, but equally fun—and is suitable for a wider range of driving conditions."

The Amalfi is powered solely by an internal combustion engine, producing 640 horsepower and achieving a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour (198 miles per hour). A rear-integrated active spoiler contributes to the car’s stability at high speeds, further enhancing its performance on the road.

Much like the Roma, the Amalfi is a 2+ coupe, featuring two small rear seats—an ideal setup for a mix of sportiness and practicality. It strikes a balance between elegance and power, catering to those who want both a thrilling ride and sophisticated design.

The starting price for the Amalfi is set at 240,000 euros ($283,000), with first deliveries to clients slated for the first quarter of next year, beginning in Europe. U.S. deliveries are expected to start three to six months later, with a higher price due to import tariffs.

Although orders for the Amalfi officially opened on Tuesday, Galliera noted that Ferrari's dealers had already received a substantial number of expressions of interest from clients.

As for the Roma, production has ceased, but its retractable-top version, introduced in 2023, remains part of Ferrari’s current lineup.

With the Amalfi now unveiled, all eyes are on Ferrari’s electric future. The Italian automaker has been cautious with its approach to EVs, understanding that its brand is built around a unique blend of performance, heritage, and exclusivity. While high-performance EVs like the LaFerrari hybrid have made waves, the market for luxury EVs still presents challenges, particularly in terms of maintaining Ferrari’s signature driving experience.

Still, the Amalfi is a clear signal that Ferrari is evolving, blending its legendary combustion engine craftsmanship with new hybrid and electric technologies. The coming years will likely see a greater push into the electric segment, though the company’s commitment to traditional driving thrills remains at the core of its philosophy.