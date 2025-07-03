Azerbaijan’s Khojavend tanker returns to service after major overhaul

3 July 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

The “Khojavend” oil tanker, operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has officially returned to service following a comprehensive overhaul, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

The company noted that the vessel underwent extensive repairs both above and below the waterline. Its decks were cleaned and repainted, and critical mechanical systems—including the rudder-propeller assembly, main and auxiliary engines, pumps, and boilers—were thoroughly inspected and repaired as needed.

In addition to mechanical refurbishments, the tanker received structural and technical upgrades. These included hull welding, pipe installation, electrical automation, and insulation works. Cargo handling equipment, as well as life-saving and fire-fighting systems, were also serviced and recalibrated.

The vessel’s communication and electro-radio navigation systems were completely renewed. Defective components were replaced, and modern technologies such as NAVTEX, Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), radar station, magnetic compass, gyrocompass, and a speed log system were installed.

Crew accommodations also received attention during the refit, with upgrades made to living quarters, sanitary facilities, and the ship’s mess.

Following the overhaul, the Khojavend successfully passed its sea trials. Its first mission after the upgrade was to the Turkmenbashi Port in Turkmenistan.

The tanker measures 141.9 meters in length and 16.84 meters in width, with a cargo capacity of 8,000 tons.