Azerbaijan and Pakistan reaffirm strategic ties at ECO summit in Khankendi

4 July 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of the Azerbaijan–Pakistan strategic partnership, highlighting the strong momentum gained through recent high-level visits and frequent political dialogue. Both ministers agreed that these developments have significantly elevated bilateral ties and created new opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Particular emphasis was placed on expanding collaboration in key areas such as economy, trade, investment, energy security, and transport. The ministers noted the untapped potential in these sectors and expressed readiness to strengthen institutional mechanisms to deepen economic engagement.

Bayramov and Dar also exchanged views on regional developments, reaffirming their mutual support on issues of sovereignty and national interest. Both sides underlined the importance of continued alignment on regional and international platforms, noting that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have consistently backed each other in multilateral organizations.

In the context of Pakistan’s July presidency of the United Nations Security Council, the two officials discussed upcoming initiatives and reaffirmed their intention to coordinate positions on pressing global issues.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further deepen Azerbaijan–Pakistan ties across all spheres and continue fostering solidarity on the international stage.