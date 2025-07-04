President of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan
On July 4, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport to in honor of the President.
Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, and other officials.
