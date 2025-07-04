President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan offers a highly favorable investment climate

4 July 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

“Today, Azerbaijan ensures the energy security of many countries and exports natural gas to 12 countries through various gas pipelines. We are among the global leaders in this regard,” the President added.

“Our country enjoys a highly favorable investment climate. Over the past 20 years, nearly $350 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan’s economy, with half of this amount coming from foreign sources,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

