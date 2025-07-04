19th Baku Summer Energy School successfully concluded [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The 19th Baku Summer Energy School (BSES), organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University in partnership with ADA University Foundation, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp, and KOLIN successfully concluded after two weeks of intensive academic engagement, field visits, and high-level dialogue on global energy trends. Held from June 23 to July 4, the program brought together around 50 participants from 14 countries, including professionals, researchers, and government officials.

This year, the BSES focused on “Energy Connectivity”, exploring the evolving role of the Caspian region within global energy security, sustainable development, and climate transition agendas.

Throughout the two weeks, participants engaged in expert-led sessions on a wide array of topics including Energy, Environment, Renewables, Energy Law, Geopolitics, Economics of Energy, Climate Change, Sustainable Development, Strategic Importance of Caspian Energy and the Region, Resilient Energy Future, Energy Diplomacy, and the Strategic Management in the Energy Industry.

These sessions featured distinguished speakers such as Dr. Elnur Soltanov (Deputy Minister of Energy), Dr. Michael Denison (Head of International Advisory Team, bp), Mr. Orkhan Zeynalov (Deputy Minister of Energy), Mr. Fagan Abdurahmanov (Deputy Director, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency), Dr. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli (Vice President for the Caspian Region, bp), Dr. Vitaliy Baylarbayov (Deputy Vice President, SOCAR), Dr. Brenda Shaffer (Professor, US Naval Postgraduate School), Dr. Samuel Furfari (Professor, Business School London), Elchin Targuluyev (Solar and Wind Expert, SOCAR Green), Ali Orujzade (Stakeholder Engagement Manager, SOCAR Green), Mr. Murad Sadikhov (Country manager, Masdar), Dr. Molnar Ferenc (Advisor to MVM Ltd., Obuda University), Mr. Jahangir Arasli (Senior Research Fellow, IDD), Prof. Damjan Krnjevic (Director for Policy Research, Analysis and Publications, IDD), Mr. John Roberts (Energy Security Specialist, Methinks), Mr. Yalchin Rafiyev (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs), Mr. Ahmad Humbatov (Senior Fellow, Energy and Sustainable Development Program, IDD), Mr. Shahin Ismayilov (Head of International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport), Mr. Ali Aliyev (Chief Communications Officer, Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON)), Mr. Valeh Alasgarov (Chairman of the Board, Alat Free Economic Zone), and Mr. Bahruz Bahramov (Deputy CEO, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ)).

Field visits included the Oil Rocks (“Neft Daşları”), SOCAR Energy Museum, Baku Nobel Heritage Fund, Masdar’s Renewable Energy Site in Garadagh, and a guided city tour of Baku with Mr. Fuad Akhundov that deepened the participants' understanding of Azerbaijan’s fossil fuel related developments and its transition toward green energy and technologies. .

The program concluded with a certificate ceremony where Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, IDD Director and Vice Rector of ADA University, and Dr. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for the Caspian Region, bp, presented certificates to participants, celebrating their contributions to dialogue on regional energy collaboration and sustainable futures.