Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has departed for Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.

The summit, taking place in Khankendi, will focus on the theme: “New Economic Cooperation Organization Vision for a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future.” President Erdoğan is slated to deliver a keynote address during the session hosted by Azerbaijan.

Beyond economic collaboration, Erdoğan’s agenda will also tackle pressing regional and global challenges.

This visit underscores Turkiye’s active role in promoting regional cooperation and addressing critical geopolitical issues alongside its economic partnerships.