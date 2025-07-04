Chess Tour Azerbaijan to resume with Lankaran Open Festival

4 July 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation will host the next stage of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series-Lankaran Open tournament, kicking off on July 6 in Lankaran, Azernews reports.

The competition will include 36 players in Group A and 171 participants in the main group.

Ukrainian grandmaster Vitaliy Bernadskiy, who recently secured second place at the Shamakhi Open, is the top seed in the main event.

The Lankaran Open will be played over nine rounds using the Swiss system and will wrap up on July 13.

Recall that Khazar Babazada won Shamakhi Open International Chess Festival.

He earned his seventh point by defeating Ahmad Ahmadzada in the ninth round.

Vitaliy Bernadskiy also finished the tournament with seven points after defeating Vugar Manafov; however, he took second place due to lower tiebreak scores. Khagan Ahmad secured third place with 6.5 points.

The Shamakhi Open was organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation as a part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series.