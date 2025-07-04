Electronics sector shows mixed signals as output shifts in Azerbaijan

4 July 2025 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The total production value of computers, electronic and optical products, and electrical equipment in Azerbaijan reached ₼100.3 million ($59 million) in the first five months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. The data shows a 7.8% decrease in the production of computers, electronic, and optical products compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, the production of electrical equipment saw a modest increase of ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!