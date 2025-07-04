Azernews.Az

Friday July 4 2025

Moody’s raises Azerbaijan’s country rating ceilings for national and foreign currency liabilities

4 July 2025 18:56 (UTC+04:00)
Moody’s raises Azerbaijan’s country rating ceilings for national and foreign currency liabilities
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

International rating agency Moody’s has upgraded Azerbaijan’s country rating ceilings, reflecting growing macroeconomic stability and improved resilience in the financial system, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more