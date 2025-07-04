Prospects for anti-doping cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland discussed

4 July 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A high-level delegation from the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA), led by its Director Michał Rynkowski, who also serves as Chair of the Monitoring Group of the Council of Europe Anti-Doping Convention, has completed a working visit to Azerbaijan as part of ongoing cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), Azernews reports.

The visit follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AMADA and POLADA in March 2025, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting clean sport.

During the visit, the delegation held a formal meeting with AMADA CEO, Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada. Discussions focused on advancing joint efforts in athlete education, experience-sharing, and the implementation of international anti-doping standards in line with the requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Council of Europe Anti-Doping Convention.

Both sides emphasized the importance of collaborative initiatives - such as joint training programs, the development of laboratory capacity, and shared educational projects - to support athletes and strengthen the fight against doping.

The two agencies also addressed growing concerns over the upcoming “Enhanced Games” planned for May 2026 in Las Vegas, an event that openly promotes doping. AMADA and POLADA expressed serious concern over the health risks such events pose to athletes and their damaging effect on the values of fair play and clean sport, particularly among youth.

The visit reaffirmed both agencies’ commitment to upholding international anti-doping standards and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation at both regional and global levels.

“This visit reflects our shared vision for integrity in sport,” said Dr. Taghi-zada. “Collaborations like this are crucial in safeguarding the health of athletes and the principles of clean competition.”