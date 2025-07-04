Azernews.Az

Friday July 4 2025

Official luncheon hosted in Shusha on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of 17th ECO Summit participants [PHOTO]

4 July 2025 19:28 (UTC+04:00)
On July 4, an official luncheon was hosted in the city of Shusha on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of the heads of state and government, as well as the heads of delegations participating in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

