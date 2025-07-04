Azerbaijan and South Korea pledge stronger ties on emergency response

4 July 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MES), met with Kim Goo Kang, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing MES.

Minister Heydarov warmly welcomed Ambassador Kim, congratulating him on his appointment and wishing him success in his new diplomatic mission.

Highlighting the strong foundation of mutual respect and sincere partnership between Azerbaijan and South Korea, the minister noted that there is great potential to further expand bilateral cooperation in the field of emergency response and disaster management.

Minister Heydarov briefed the ambassador on Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing emergencies and mitigating their consequences, emphasizing that bilateral collaboration in this field has developed consistently and purposefully. He also discussed the implementation of joint initiatives based on signed bilateral agreements and underlined the importance of experience exchange between the two nations.

In response, Ambassador Kim Goo Kang expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and congratulations, voicing satisfaction with the expanding relationship between South Korea and Azerbaijan, particularly in the area of emergency management. He affirmed South Korea’s commitment to enhancing institutional cooperation in this domain, recognizing its mutual benefit for both countries.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.