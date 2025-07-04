President Ilham Aliyev addresses 17th ECO summit in Khankendi [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 July 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) commenced in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government, as well as the heads of delegations participating in the Summit.

The event participants posed for a family photo.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the Summit.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also delivered a speech at the event.