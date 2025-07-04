Arab states of Persian Gulf begin to introduce single tourist visa

4 July 2025 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A single tourist visa for the countries of the Persian Gulf will be introduced soon, offering travelers easier access to multiple destinations across the region, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during the 39th meeting of the Directors General of Passport Services of the GCC member states, held in Riyadh.

The meeting also addressed the progress of the technical infrastructure required to implement the single-entry visa system, which is expected to streamline travel procedures and boost regional tourism.

It's worth noting that in 2023, GCC member states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman — agreed to establish a unified visa framework, modeled on the Schengen Area of Europe. This initiative aims to promote seamless travel, regional integration, and economic cooperation by making it easier for international tourists to explore multiple Gulf countries with a single visa.

The new visa is expected to particularly benefit tourists attending large-scale events such as Expo 2025 in Osaka, the Doha Grand Prix, or major music and cultural festivals in Riyadh and Dubai. It also aligns with broader efforts across the Gulf to diversify economies beyond oil by investing in tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

If successfully implemented, the visa could transform the Gulf into one of the world's most accessible and attractive multi-country travel destinations.