Tajikistan supports creation of regional energy market within ECO

4 July 2025 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Tajikistan is committed to the development of a regional energy market among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), President Emomali Rahmon stated during the 17th ECO Summit, Azernews reports.

According to information, President Rahmon highlighted Tajikistan’s support for joint energy projects across the region.

“Tajikistan backs initiatives aimed at integrating the energy systems of ECO member countries. In this regard, the CASA-1000 power transmission project holds particular importance for the region,” he noted.

He announced that a major milestone in the project had recently been achieved — the launch of the 500 kV Datka–Sugd high-voltage power line connecting Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“At the same time, we are interested in forming a regional energy market within the ECO framework. Developing a regional energy resilience strategy is highly relevant in this context,” President Rahmon added.

He emphasized that such initiatives would contribute to increased production and export of renewable energy and, more broadly, promote the development of a green economy across the region.