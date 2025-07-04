Azerbaijan, Belgium explore cooperation on humanitarian de-mining [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Vüqar Süleymanov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Republic’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), received Julien de Freycon, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

During the meeting, Süleymanov briefed the ambassador on the progress of humanitarian de-mining operations currently underway in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions.

The discussion also focused on future cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Belgium in combating mine threats, including the organization of training programs for mine-detecting dogs and exchange of expertise. Other areas of mutual interest were also explored.

This engagement highlights Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to ensuring safety and advancing international collaboration in the critical field of mine clearance.