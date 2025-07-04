Next meeting of Council for Youth Affairs of CIS Member States held in Gabala [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the Council for Youth Affairs of the CIS member states has been held in the city of Gabala within the framework of the international program Gabala-CIS Youth Capital 2025: A Celebration of Diversity and Unity, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Chairperson of the CIS Council for Youth Affairs Indira Hajiyeva addressed the event.

In her speech, she stressed the importance of the meeting for enhancing cooperation among CIS countries in the youth sector.

The meeting was attended both in person and online by Tatyana Kovalyova, Head of the Department of Cooperation in Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs of the CIS Executive Committee's Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, General Political and Social Issues, as well as by senior officials and representatives responsible for youth affairs from the CIS member states.

During the meeting, reports on 12 agenda items were heard, presentations on work carried out in the youth sector were shown, discussions were held, and a draft decision on the agenda items was adopted.

Note that the CIS Youth Capital program is an initiative designed to promote youth-related activities, cultural exchanges, and social development across the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Every year, a city from one of the CIS countries is designated as the Youth Capital, with the goal of enhancing youth participation in public life, creating opportunities for young people, and demonstrating cultural diversity.

In 2023, during the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Tashkent, Gabala, a picturesque city located in Azerbaijan, was named the Youth Capital for 2025.

Gabala's designation as the CIS Youth Capital aims to encourage young people from all CIS countries to actively participate in civic, cultural, and educational programs.

A variety of events and programs will take place throughout 2025, including cultural festivals, sports competitions, educational workshops, and youth summits.

These events will allow young people from different countries to connect, collaborate, and promote mutual understanding.