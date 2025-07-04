Italian banking group test storage of cryptocurrencies

4 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Banca Sella Holding SpA, an Italian banking group known for its innovative approach to digital banking, has launched an internal pilot project to test a new digital asset storage service, which includes stablecoins. The initiative is being developed in collaboration with the technology firm Fireblocks, a leader in digital asset custody solutions, Azernews reports.

Currently, the service is only accessible to individual specialists within the bank, but the group may eventually extend it to its broader customer base, according to sources familiar with the matter. This marks a significant step in the bank’s evolving strategy to integrate digital assets into its operations.

However, the bank is not yet planning to offer cryptocurrency trading services, such as bitcoin, at this stage. The decision on whether to expand this offering will depend on the results of the ongoing pilot, with the next steps likely to be determined by mid-summer.

The move comes amid a broader shift in Europe, where banks are slowly embracing the potential of digital assets. According to Bloomberg, the European Union’s upcoming regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, alongside more favorable regulations in the United States, is encouraging traditional financial institutions that had previously been cautious to explore this space.

While Banca Sella is still in the early stages of adopting digital assets, Italy's largest banking group, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, has already made moves into the crypto world. In January, it became one of the first major banks in Italy to acquire bitcoin on the spot market. Intesa is also preparing to launch its own dedicated trading unit for digital assets, signaling a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within mainstream financial systems.

Banca Sella, which operates Hype, a digital bank with over 1 million users, has built a reputation for its progressive approach to technology in banking. The integration of digital asset storage could be a game-changer, offering customers enhanced security and more innovative financial solutions.

As the pilot program progresses, it will be interesting to see how Banca Sella adapts to the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. With the EU’s new regulations coming into play, more banks may follow suit, and the trend of digital asset integration in traditional financial services could accelerate across Europe.

While the financial industry’s embrace of cryptocurrencies and digital assets is gaining momentum, it is worth noting that stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like fiat currencies—are becoming increasingly important for banks as they seek to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain world. Banca Sella’s focus on stablecoins could be a strategic move to avoid the volatility of assets like bitcoin while still tapping into the benefits of blockchain technology.

With increasing regulatory clarity in both Europe and the US, we could soon see a surge in banks offering similar services, making digital asset storage and trading more mainstream. This development might also catalyze a broader shift towards decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, which are increasingly viewed as alternatives to traditional financial systems.