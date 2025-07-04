Iran's Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

4 July 2025 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport to welcome the President.

Masoud Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov, and other officials.