Azerbaijani, Turkmen FM meet during ECO summit in Khankendi

4 July 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On July 3, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, within the framework of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the role and significance of high-level mutual visits and contacts between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the further development of bilateral relations were discussed.

Issues of regional security, cooperation within international organizations, as well as topics related to cooperation on the Caspian Sea were addressed.

An exchange of views was held on opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, transportation, humanitarian issues, and culture.

It was emphasized that the historically existing traditional relations of friendship and brotherhood between our peoples will continue to develop further on the basis of partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.