President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Donald Trump on occasion of USA's national holiday

4 July 2025 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to American President Donald Trump on the occasion of the nation's national holiday - Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the United States of America – Independence Day – I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to the friendly American people, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and convey my best wishes.

We attach special importance to the friendly relations and partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. Our active and effective cooperation in strengthening international peace and security, combating terrorism and its various manifestations, ensuring energy security, and in a number of other important areas is a hallmark of our close partnership.

I am pleased to note that the United States has been a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the energy sector for many years. Our cooperation, built on positive traditions and solid foundations, continues successfully today. We highly value the consistent support of the United States for Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and the implementation of major infrastructure projects that contribute to stability and development in the region.

Today, there are excellent opportunities to elevate the Azerbaijan-United States friendly relations and partnership to a qualitatively new level. I believe that there is great potential for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in economic-trade, energy, transportation, industry, aviation, high technologies, investments, and other important areas.

I am confident that, thanks to our firm political will and joint efforts, the relations and cooperation between our friendly and partner countries will continue to expand comprehensively in the future, in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of the United States – lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincirely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 July 2025"