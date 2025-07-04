Ensuring rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance, President

4 July 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

According to Azernews , the President noted: “Last month, we highly appreciate the unanimous adoption by all 57 member states of a resolution supporting the right of return of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia at the session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul.”

Ensuring the rights of Western Azerbaijanis deported from Armenia is of great importance, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

