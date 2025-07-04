Azerbaijani hostage recounts brutality by Armenian forces in Military Court

4 July 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

On July 4, the Military Court of Baku continued hearing the cases involving Azerbaijani citizens who were taken hostage by Armenian forces during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Witnesses offered painful testimonies recounting their experiences under captivity.

According to Azernews, one of the victims, Nasiba Guliyeva, told the court she was only 13 years old during the occupation of Kalbajar. On March 31, 1993, she and her siblings were fleeing the region in a cargo truck when they came under heavy fire by Armenian soldiers near an area known as “Tunnel.”

“They were shooting so much, it felt like it was hailing bullets,” she said. She added that the vehicle had no military escort and was filled mostly with children.

Guliyeva recalled that three of her younger siblings were with her during the attack, including her 3-year-old sister and three younger brothers.

“I was hit by six bullets and shrapnel. Even today, I still carry fragments in my body,” she stated.

She recounted being taken hostage by Armenian forces. Her younger sister was taken for alleged medical treatment in the village of Vank in the Aghdara district during the first days of captivity. The next day, the family was informed of her death. Guliyeva told the court that her family has never heard from her sister or two of her brothers—Aygun, Yashar, and Mazahir Guliyev—since that time.

She also said that her brother Bakhtiyar, who was nine years old at the time, continues to suffer from long-term health problems after an Armenian soldier kicked him in the head while in captivity.

Guliyeva testified that she and other hostages were held in Khankendi for 3 months and 15 days. Upon her release, she was first taken to Yerevan and then brought to Baku.

“My parents are still alive. They are still waiting for their three children. They say the Armenians are keeping them... they will come back someday,” she said tearfully.

The trial continues against several Armenian nationals charged with a wide range of serious crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, the planning and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power, among others.