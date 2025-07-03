Turkiye unveils next-gen defence projects to reshape global military paradigms

3 July 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Haluk Görgün, President of the Turkish Defense Industry, recently made a series of significant announcements regarding groundbreaking projects that are expected to generate a “surprise effect” and fundamentally alter the established military paradigms worldwide.

Görgün highlighted Turkiye’s ambition to further solidify its position in the highly competitive global defense market. This will be achieved through advanced developments in unmanned combat aircraft, cutting-edge air-to-air missile technology, artificial intelligence systems, and the creation of fully integrated defense architectures.

Görgün underlined that the recent decisions taken at the Defense Industry Executive Committee, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, signal the beginning of a transformative new era for Turkiye’s defense sector, positioning the country at the forefront of military innovation.

Görgün revealed that six fifth-generation KAAN combat aircraft are currently being manufactured simultaneously, emphasizing Turkiye’s forward-looking approach. Moreover, preparations for the transition to sixth-generation technology are already underway, showcasing Turkiye’s commitment to sustaining a technological edge in aerial combat capabilities. The first batch of mass-produced KAAN aircraft is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028, marking a major milestone for the nation’s defense industry.

The ISU project, focused on unmanned air-to-air combat aircraft, has seen accelerated progress. These advanced systems will be armed with air-to-air missiles, providing Turkiye with a strategic battlefield advantage. Görgün also stressed that these platforms will be entirely national, employing domestically produced ammunition to ensure full sovereignty and independence in defense technologies.

Under the “Steel Dome” initiative, Turkiye is developing a sophisticated layered and integrated radar and air defense system designed to enable rapid strategic decision-making within seconds. Görgün stated this project aims to significantly enhance Turkiye’s rapid-response and defense capabilities against evolving threats.

The delivery of Turkiye’s locally produced Altay tanks is set to begin in August, with three tanks scheduled for initial handover. Plans call for a total of 250 units to be delivered to the Turkish Land Forces, strengthening the nation’s armored combat fleet.

In 2024, NATO member states and European countries comprised the primary destinations for Turkiye’s defense exports, accounting for 55.4% of total shipments. The United States remains one of Turkiye’s main buyers. Since 2018, Turkiye has captured approximately 65% of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market and is widely recognized as a leader in UAV technology.