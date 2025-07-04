Registration for classic car run and Horsepower chovgan competition underway [VIDEO]

4 July 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A classic car run and a Chovgan competition will take place in Baku on August 30, Azernews reports.

The event called "Horsepower" will be organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

The run will start from the Primorsky National Park, pass through the central streets of the capital, and conclude at the Bina Equestrian Center.

Moreover, an exhibition of classic cars will also take place at Bina Equestrian Center.

Chovgan competitions, a traditional national game played on horseback as well as a horse show, and a concert.

To participate in the classic car run, vehicle owners can register by contacting the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation via email at [email protected] or by phone at +99450 295 01 00.