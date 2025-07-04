Moroccan journalists visit Azerbaijan Culture Ministry [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has received a group of well-known media representatives from the Kingdom of Morocco, Azernews reports.

It was noted that representatives of reputable media outlets such as Morocco World News, Zamane, Al-Alam, Le Matin, Hespress, Al Ahdath Al Maghribia, Maroc Hebdo, and Le360” participated in the meeting.

Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova emphasized the special role of cultural cooperation in Azerbaijan-Morocco relations and provided the guests with detailed information about our country’s ancient history, cultural heritage, and multicultural traditions.

She underlined that such reciprocal visits contribute to the rapprochement between our peoples and the expansion of information exchange.

The Moroccan journalists expressed their satisfaction with getting acquainted with Azerbaijan's cultural institutions and stated that the rich cultural landscape of our country left a deep impression on them.

Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, spoke about the preservation of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, international cultural projects, and the state's cultural policy.

During the conversation, it was highlighted that such visits could serve as a platform for future cooperation between the media and cultural circles of the two countries, and proposals for joint projects were voiced.