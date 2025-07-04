Chairman of AERA Board meets with General Director of Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center
On July 4, Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), met with a visiting delegation led by Bapa Janybekov, General Director of the “Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center” JSC, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, information was provided on the energy systems of both countries. The parties touched upon issues such as frequency regulation in power systems, opportunities for electricity export, automated control of the energy system balance, and cooperation on renewable energy sources.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!