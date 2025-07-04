China’s Abee launches high-powered mini PC with built-in AI engine

4 July 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At the AMD Industry Solution National Conference, Chinese tech manufacturer Abee revealed its latest creation: a compact AI workstation powered by AMD’s most powerful AI-focused processor to date, the Ryzen AI Max 395, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Dubbed the Abee AI Station, this desktop-class machine is built for AI developers, edge computing professionals, and AI engineers. It features a 16-core, 32-thread APU with boost speeds reaching an impressive 5.1GHz, along with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of over 50 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), delivering a combined AI throughput of 126 TOPS.

Despite its compact form factor (just 21 x 22 x 15 cm), the system is designed to handle enterprise-grade workloads, promising high-performance computing in a remarkably small package.

The AI Station integrates a platinum-rated 400W Flex ATX power supply, ensuring power efficiency, while an internal liquid cooling system with an internal radiator and pump assembly works alongside dual 92mm fans to ensure thermal stability during extended, resource-heavy tasks. This makes it a reliable option for professionals who demand consistent performance without overheating.

Equipped with an AMD Radeon 8600S GPU, clocked at 2900MHz, the Abee AI Station supports up to 96GB of shared memory, ideal for demanding compute-intensive AI tasks. It also boasts 128GB of LP-DDR5X RAM, running at 8000MT/s, although it’s worth noting that the memory is soldered and non-upgradeable, which could limit future expansion.

For storage, the system includes dual 56GB modules and a 1TB DOGE SSD, designed for local inference workloads that require high-speed read/write operations, further bolstering its appeal for AI developers focused on cutting-edge applications.

The Abee AI Station is equipped with a custom ATX12VO motherboard and modern networking capabilities, including dual Ethernet ports — one 2.5GbE and one 10GbE, which enable high-speed data transfer for AI model training and inference tasks.

To enhance the user experience, the workstation comes with a 27-inch AOC Q27P3U display, featuring a 2K resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, ideal for professional use. In addition, the package includes the V700 958FI webcam for video conferencing and a VT60 wireless mechanical keyboard and mouse set, providing a complete, business-class solution.

Though the Abee AI Station is marketed primarily as a business-class machine, its feature set positions it in direct competition with traditional, larger workstation towers. Offering a cloud-free, local computing option for AI developers, it promises high-performance AI processing on a compact, affordable platform.

Abee joins a growing list of Chinese vendors like GMKTec and SDUNITED, which have begun building mini-PCs around AMD’s Strix Halo-class silicon, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in small form-factor computing. In contrast, major global brands like Asus and HP have so far reserved this high-performance chip for larger workstation-class desktops.

While the form factor may be less conventional in the West, the Abee AI Station presents itself as one of the most ambitious compact AI systems currently available. Whether this mini-PC approach will resonate outside China remains to be seen, but the AI Station's impressive specs position it as a serious contender in the rapidly growing field of compact AI workstations.

As for its real-world performance, only time and testing will reveal whether it can live up to the substantial promise shown by its impressive specifications.